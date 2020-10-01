IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Chennai Super Kings will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the fourteenth match of IPL 2020 on Friday, 2nd October, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both these sides have just one win from three games and are at the bottom of the points table.

The Super Kings come off a seven-day break, before which they suffered a 44-run defeat at the hands of the Delhi Capitals. They will be bolstered by the return of star batsman Ambati Rayudu from injury. It's interesting to see how CSK will fare if they bat first, considering that they've chased in all three of their matches so far.

They should plan their batting innings better, with a change in their batting order needed. Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja needs to come good as well.

The Sunrisers, meanwhile, will go into this game at the back of a comfortable win over the Delhi Capitals. Kane Williamson's return bolstered their weak middle-order, and the Kiwi star powered them to a competitive total in the death overs. Rashid Khan getting in among the wickets is another positive for SRH. He'll once again be a key figure on a Dubai track that has started to spin. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to form bodes well too.

CSK and SRH both won one game apiece last season, so it'll be interesting to see what happens in this game.

IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH Match Details

Date: 2nd October 2020 (Friday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Advertisement

Weather Forecast

No rain is expected in Dubai on matchday. The average temperature during the match will be between 34 to 35 degrees celsius. The wind will play a role, especially when it comes to hitting sixes.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai has started to assist spinners with the ball starting to turn. It is still a decent batting wicket, and the batsman can score runs once they settle in. A score of about 165-170 would be considered above par.

Predicted XIs

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Faf Du Plessis has been in great form for CSK. (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

The Super Kings will welcome Ambati Rayudu back into their playing XI. He was the Man of the Match in the season's opener against MI and should take either Murali Vijay or Ruturaj Gaikwad's place in the side. Dwayne Bravo is reportedly back to full fitness too. Josh Hazlewood is the player who's likely to be replaced by the West Indian.

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay/ Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (C and WK), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Josh Hazlewood/DJ Bravo, Piyush Chawla, and Deepak Chahar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Advertisement

Rashid Khan was in great form against DC. (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

The Sunrisers seem to have found the right balance in their starting eleven. The spin bowling attack does seem a tad weak with Abhishek Sharma as the second option, but Rashid Khan's form provides some confidence. After winning their last game, SRH should stick with the same playing XI.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Jonny Bairstow (WK), David Warner(C), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, and T Natarajan.

IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH Match Prediction

While one can attribute CSK's losses so far in the IPL to their injury troubles and missing squad members, it wouldn't be unfair to say that SRH has a better team on paper. Considering that they have the momentum, the Sunrisers look favourites to win this IPL game.

IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP