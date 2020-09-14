IPL 2020: DC's predicted playing XI

The Delhi Capitals (DC) come into the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) as firm favourites, which is a position that they've very rarely found themselves in in the past.

Shreyas Iyer's side are solid in all departments and seem to have most bases covered, with a strong Indian contingent supported by some world-class overseas T20 players.

DC face off against KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab in their first IPL 2020 game on September 20, and Iyer even recently stated that their goal for this season is to win all 14 games in the league phase.

Ahead of IPL 2020, we attempt to predict DC's ideal playing XI.

DC's predicted playing XI for IPL 2020

Note: All players from England and Australia have been assumed to be available, with no official word yet regarding their participation in the first few games of IPL 2020.

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw

Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw might keep Ajinkya Rahane out of the DC XI in IPL 2020

DC have one of the best opening combinations in IPL 2020 - Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw. The right-left partnership might even manage to keep former Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane out of the side.

Dhawan is one of the greatest openers the IPL has ever seen, and seems to be in good touch in the lead-up to the tournament as well. Shaw, on the other hand, has had some disciplinary issues recently, and will be keen on letting his bat do the talking in IPL 2020.

With the left-hander often circumspect in the initial stages of innings, the onus will be on Shaw to provide the early impetus to the innings in the powerplay. Both Dhawan and Shaw will be keen on staking claims for spots in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.