IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP: Player Ratings as Stoinis and Rabada lead their team to thrilling Super Over victory despite Agarwal's heroics

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) clashed in the second game of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) in what was a thrilling battle of two young captains.

The game went to a Super Over, with Marcus Stoinis' blitz in the first innings rivalled by Indian opener Mayank Agarwal's carefully constructed knock. However, the former dismissed the latter to tie the game, with Kagiso Rabada picking up both KXIP wickets for just 2 runs in the Super Over.

KL Rahul's KXIP fell to an agonising defeat in their first IPL 2020 game, while Shreyas Iyer tasted success despite nearly costing his team the game with a dropped catch.

Here are the player ratings from the second IPL 2020 game.

IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP: DC Player Ratings

Prithvi Shaw: 3/10

Shaw never quite got going before playing a rash pull that resulted in his dismissal for just 5 runs, although he did take a couple of decent catches. DC will need him to get them off to far better starts in IPL 2020 henceforth. The opener had an eventful day in the field as he took two decent catches before spilling a tough chance.

Shikhar Dhawan: 2/10

Dhawan didn't trouble the scorers today, and had only himself to blame with a poor attempt at a run. He didn't really contribute in any other way in his first IPL 2020 game.

Shimron Hetmyer: 2/10

Hetmyer looked woefully out of touch as he failed to get the middle of the bat on ball during his short stay at the crease. The West Indian also looked slow in the field, and didn't justify his promotion to No. 3 in the slightest.

Shreyas Iyer: 7/10

The DC captain was their second-highest scorer with his match-changing innings, but nearly cost his team the game by dropping Mayank Agarwal in the penultimate over. Iyer showed great promise with his leadership as well, and the signs are encouraging for Delhi in IPL 2020.

Rishabh Pant: 6.5/10

Pant supported Iyer well in the middle overs, but was castled by Ravi Bishnoi just when he was trying to get a move on. He could have done better behind the stumps and struggled with his lateral movement, but managed to steal the couple of runs that were required in the Super Over.

Marcus Stoinis: 8.5/10

Stoinis took DC to a competitive total with a stunning 21-ball 53, but didn't have a great time with the ball in hand. Despite this, he bowled three dot balls off the last three balls of the innings to take his team to the Super Over, which they eventually won.

Axar Patel: 7.5/10

Axar couldn't contribute much with the bat, but bowled a superb spell of 1/14 in his 4 overs. He also took a high-pressure catch in the Super Over and was one of the team's best performers on the night.

Ravichandran Ashwin: 7.5/10

Ashwin could bowl only one over before an injury which appeared to be a dislocated shoulder forced him off the pitch, but he picked up the key wickets of Karun Nair and Nicholas Pooran. DC will hope that his injury isn't very serious, but the signs aren't encouraging.

Kagiso Rabada: 8/10

After a spell of 2/28 in which he was unlucky to have not picked up the wicket of Agarwal in his final over, Rabada produced the goods big-time in the Super Over as he dismissed Rahul and Pooran. The South African showed once again why is one of the best bowlers in the world, and his form augurs well for DC in IPL 2020.

Anrich Nortje: 6.5/10

Nortje bowled quick and aggressively, but didn't have much to show for at the end of it all. The South African perhaps gives batsmen too much pace on the ball too frequently, but he should certainly be afforded more opportunities in IPL 2020.

Mohit Sharma: 6/10

Mohit was highly expensive as he conceded 45 runs in his 4 overs, with a late assualt by Krishnappa Gowtham denting his figures. However, the former Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab man delivered a beauty of an in-swinger to knock over opposition captain KL Rahul.