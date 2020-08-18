IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals sign Anrich Nortje as Chris Woakes' replacement

Delhi Capitals have signed South African pace bowler Anrich Nortje as Chris Woakes' replacement for IPL 2020. The English all-rounder had pulled out of the upcoming IPL season to keep himself fit for the international summer.

Unfortunately for Woakes, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the BCCI to shuffle the cricketing schedule and now, the 2019 World Cup winner will have to watch the season from his home as he will not be able to join the team after being replaced.

Delhi Capitals took over five months to find a replacement for the English player but they have now confirmed that they have found a substitute for him in the form of Anrich Nortje.

All you need to know about Delhi Capitals' newest signing Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje had made his Test and T20I debut against India last year. He has played 6 Tests, 7 ODIs and 3 T20Is for South Africa, picking up 35 international wickets.

When it comes to his experience in the T20 arena, Nortje has played 22 T20 matches, where he has scalped 27 wickets at an economy rate of 7.54. He has taken two 4-wicket hauls in his brief career, which highlights his wicket-taking abilities.

Nortje played for Cape Town Blitz in the 2019 Mzansi Super League. Kolkata Knight Riders also signed him in IPL 2019. However, a shoulder injury did not allow the South African player to make his IPL debut for KKR.

In addition, the 26-year-old was supposed to play for St. Lucia Zouks in the 2020 Caribbean Premier League. Unfortunately, he had to cancel his participation after failing to confirm his travel arrangements.

Anrich Nortje will be fresh for IPL 2020 and will be keen to form a lethal partnership with his compatriot Kagiso Rabada in the Delhi Capitals pace bowling attack. Delhi also has veteran Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma in their bowling department.

The 2020 edition of the IPL will kick off on 19th September in the UAE.