IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik to remain Kolkata Knight Riders captain

Vinay.Chhabria FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 19 Dec 2019, 17:17 IST SHARE

Dinesh Karthik will continue to lead the Kolkata Knight Riders

What's the story?

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum and mentor Abhishek Nayar have confirmed that Dinesh Karthik will remain the skipper of the two-time champions in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

The background

Karthik was appointed the skipper of KKR after joining the franchise in 2018. Under the wicket-keeper batsman's leadership, KKR reached the playoffs in 2018, but failed to replicate that feat this past season, crashing out in the league stage.

In a bid to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season, the franchise signed 2019 World Cup-winning England captain Eoin Morgan in the auction, which led many to believe that Karthik would be stripped of the leadership.

The heart of the matter

Contrary to expectations, team mentor Abhishek Nayar confirmed that although Morgan will be an important member of the leadership group, Karthik will remain the skipper of the side.

"We had a clear strategy in mind. Both the players we bid for we're happy that we got. DK will be our captain this season. Morgan, we thought, would add a lot for us, just as a leadership group, he will add a lot of strength to what we have."

Abhishek Nayar: Morgan's recent form has been tremendous. As a part of the leadership group, he will add a lot of strength and power to what we already have in our squad.#KKR #IPLAuction #KorboLorboJeetbo #IPLAuction2020 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 19, 2019

What's next?

With the addition of Morgan and Pat Cummins, Kolkata Knight Riders have built a strong squad for IPL 2020. It will be interesting to see how the team performs next year under Karthik's guidance.