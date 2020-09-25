IPL 2020: Dubai International Stadium pitch report ahead of CSK vs DC

After a Super Over win against Kings XI Punjab, the Delhi Capitals will look forward to sustaining their winning momentum when they go head to head with the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020.

The Delhi Capitals have played only one match in IPL 2020, which took place at the Dubai International Stadium. On the other hand, the Chennai Super Kings have played a game each in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. The game against Delhi will be their first IPL 2020 game in Dubai.

Chennai have dominated Delhi in the IPL. The MS Dhoni-led outfit has emerged victorious in 15 out of the 21 games against the Capitals. In their only meeting in the UAE, Chennai had thrashed their rivals by 93 runs. Delhi will look to avenge that loss in IPL 2020, and here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for tonight's match.

Dubai International Stadium pitch report for IPL 2020 match between CSK and DC

KL Rahul played an excellent knock on this ground last night against Royal Challengers Bangalore. However, one should note that RCB's poor performance in the bowling and fielding departments played a massive role in Rahul's success.

The pitch at the Dubai International Stadium has equally supported the batsmen and the bowlers. The batsmen need to spend some time in the middle before playing attacking shots. There will be some assistance for the spinners, while the fast bowlers will enjoy bowling with the new ball on this surface.

Here are some significant numbers from the previous T20 games played here.

T20 Matches Played: 70

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 25

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 44 (1 Match ended in a tie)

Highest 1st innings Score: 206/3 - Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2020

Lowest 1st Innings Score: 59 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017

Highest Successful Run Chase: 203/8 - Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, 2016

Average 1st Innings Score: 150

Dubai International Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between CSK and DC

There are zero chances of rain in Dubai tonight. The skies will stay clear during the match time. Besides, the temperature will loom around 32 degrees Celsius, and the humidity levels will be 60%.