IPL 2020: Dubai International Stadium pitch report ahead of CSK vs KKR

After crushing the Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets in their previous IPL 2020 game, the Chennai Super Kings will battle the Kolkata Knight Riders in their penultimate fixture of the season.

The tournament has entered its business end now. While none of the franchises have cemented their spots in the IPL 2020 playoffs, the Super Kings are the only team with no chance of qualifying for the next round.

MS Dhoni and co. will look to spoil the Kolkata Knight Riders' party in their upcoming fixture.

KKR have been very inconsistent in IPL 2020 so far. They have played 12 matches, registering six wins and six losses. The Kolkata-based franchise had defeated the Delhi Capitals on Saturday, but lost to the Kings XI Punjab on Monday night in Sharjah.

CSK and KKR share five IPL titles between them, and their last meeting of IPL 2020 should be a cracker of a contest. Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for this match.

CSK vs KKR pitch report

The Sunrisers Hyderabad blew away the Delhi Capitals in the last match played at the Dubai International Stadium. Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner destroyed the DC bowling lineup, while Rashid Khan bowled a dream spell of 3/7.

The pitch in Dubai assisted the batsmen and the bowlers equally. CSK would be high on confidence, having thrashed RCB at this venue last Sunday afternoon.

Here are some vital stats that you need to know from the previous games played on this ground.

T20 matches played: 88

Matches won by teams batting first: 36

Matches won by teams batting second: 51 (1 match ended in a tie with no winner)

Highest 1st innings score: 219/2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 2020

Lowest 1st innings score: 59 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017

Highest successful run chase: 203/8 - Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 156

Dubai International Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between CSK and KKR

The temperature in Dubai will be around 28 degrees Celsius during the match time on Thursday. The humidity levels are expected to be around 52%.