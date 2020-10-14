IPL 2020: Dubai International Stadium pitch report ahead of DC vs RR

After a close encounter between the Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Dubai International Stadium gears up to host another IPL 2020 fixture tonight as the Delhi Capitals take on the Rajasthan Royals.

The two teams clashed at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium earlier in IPL 2020, where DC beat RR comfortably. However, the Jaipur-based franchise have gained a significant boost in the form of Ben Stokes. Even though the all-rounder could not get going in his first IPL 2020 game, the Englishman can be backed to perform well against DC.

While Sharjah has been a batting paradise in IPL 2020, the pitch in Dubai does not have the same nature. Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for the game between DC and RR.

DC vs RR pitch report

The last match at the Dubai International Stadium was not a high-scoring encounter. The Chennai Super Kings successfully defended a target of 168 runs against the Orange Army.

Only Kane Williamson managed to touch the 50-run mark, while the pace bowlers picked up ten out of the 14 wickets that fell during the game. Anything above 160 will be a par score in the DC vs RR game.

Here are some vital stats that you need to know from the T20 matches played on this ground.

T20 matches played: 80

Matches won by teams batting first: 33

Matches won by teams batting second: 46 (1 Match ended in a tie with no winner)

Highest 1st innings score: 206/3 - Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2020

Lowest 1st innings score: 59 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017

Highest successful run chase: 203/8 - Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 155

Dubai International Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between DC and RR

The skies will be absolutely clear during the match time in Dubai. The temperature will loom around 32 degrees Celsius, and the humidity levels will be 33%.