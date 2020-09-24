IPL 2020: Dubai International Stadium pitch report ahead of KXIP vs RCB

After a high-scoring contest between the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi, IPL 2020 action returns to Dubai on Thursday as Royal Challengers Bangalore take on the IPL 2014 runners-up Kings XI Punjab. Both teams have been a part of the league since 2008, but have not won a single IPL trophy.

The Dubai International Stadium has hosted two games of IPL 2020 so far. The teams batting first have won both the contests. The Delhi Capitals tied with Kings XI Punjab in the first game, while Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by ten runs on the subsequent night.

Although the captains have preferred to field first after winning the toss, only one team has successfully pursued a target in IPL 2020. With the Dubai International Stadium scheduled to host the upcoming game between Bangalore and Punjab, here's a look at the pitch that the venue offers and the weather conditions during the match time.

Dubai International Stadium pitch report for IPL 2020 match between KXIP and RCB

Unlike the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the pitch at the Dubai International Stadium is not a batting paradise. The batsmen need to spend some time in the middle before going big. Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers played brilliantly on this surface the other night, while Mayank Agarwal also scored 89 runs for Punjab.

Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal scalped three wickets each for their respective teams. Besides, Navdeep Saini, Sheldon Cottrell, and Shivam Dube also bowled excellent spells. These numbers highlight that the pitch in Dubai has equally supported the batsmen and the bowlers.

Here are some significant numbers from the previous T20 games played here.

T20 Matches Played: 69

Advertisement

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 24

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 44 (1 Match ended in a tie)

Highest 1st innings Score: 201/2 - Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, 2016

Lowest 1st Innings Score: 59 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017

Highest Successful Run Chase: 203/8 - Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, 2016

Average 1st Innings Score: 149

Check out the IPL 2020 schedule here

Dubai International Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between KXIP and RCB

There will be clear skies in Dubai during the match time. The temperature is expected to stay around 35 degrees Celsius, and the humidity will test the players' stamina levels once again.