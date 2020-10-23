IPL 2020: Dubai International Stadium pitch report ahead of KXIP vs SRH

The Kings XI Punjab have notched up three wins in their last three IPL 2020 games, and seem to have finally found a winning formula. The KL Rahul-led outfit had won only one game in the season's first half, but after Chris Gayle's inclusion in the playing XI, KXIP have dominated their opponents.

In their previous three matches, KXIP beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Capitals in well-paced run-chases, and also edged the Mumbai Indians in a contest that featured two Super Overs. The Mohali-based franchise will lock horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their eleventh game of IPL 2020.

Both KXIP and SRH are in a similar position on the IPL 2020 points table. The two franchises have won four of their ten matches, and need to win their remaining fixtures to stay alive in the competition. When these two teams crossed paths earlier this season, the Orange Army emerged victorious by 69 runs.

The IPL 2014 runners-up will be keen to avenge that defeat in Dubai. Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for this IPL 2020 match.

KXIP vs SRH pitch report

The Dubai International Stadium has played host to some close encounters in IPL 2020, and the Kings XI Punjab have played two tied matches on this ground. In the last game at this venue, the Sunrisers Hyderabad recorded a comfortable win over the Rajasthan Royals.

Jason Holder scalped three wickets in the contest, while Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar scored match-winning half-centuries. Both teams have played a lot of cricket in Dubai this year, and they would have a clear idea about the pitch on offer.

Here are some vital stats that you need to know from the previous games played at the Dubai International Stadium.

T20 matches played: 85

Matches won by teams batting first: 34

Matches won by teams batting second: 50 (1 match ended in a tie with no winner)

Highest 1st innings score: 206/3 - Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2020

Lowest 1st innings score: 59 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017

Highest successful run chase: 203/8 - Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 156

Dubai International Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between KXIP and SRH

There are no chances of rain during the match time in Dubai on Saturday. The temperature will stay around 29 degrees Celsius, while the humidity levels are expected to be 47%.