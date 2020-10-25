IPL 2020: Dubai International Stadium pitch report ahead of RCB vs CSK

After an embarrassing to Mumbai Indians in their last IPL 2020 match, Chennai Super Kings' campaign has almost ended for this year. Although they still have a mathematical chance of qualifying for the playoffs, it is highly unlikely that the MS Dhoni-led outfit would secure a spot in the top 4.

The Super Kings will aim to end their campaign on a high by doing well in the last few matches, and play Royal Challengers Bangalore in their12th match of IPL 2020. The Bangalore-based franchise have almost sealed a playoff berth, with 14 points from ten games. A win in their next fixture should be enough for RCB to progress to the next round.

The Virat Kohli-led franchise would be quite confident heading into this fixture as they had earlier beaten the Chennai Super Kings by 37 run. Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for this afternoon game in Dubai.

RCB vs CSK pitch report

RCB v CSK: Rivalries: Center Fruit presents 12th Man TV



It’s going to be a Super Sunday for sure as RCB take on CSK in Round 2️⃣ of the Southern Derby. Here’s everything you need to know about the return fixture. #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/fqvmdhieod — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 24, 2020

There have been many close matches in Dubai this year. In the last IPL 2020 fixture played at the Dubai International Stadium, Kings XI Punjab successfully defended 127 runs against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The fast bowlers scalped 11 out of the 17 wickets that fell in the contest. Here are some vital stats that you need to know from the previous games hosted by Dubai.

T20 matches played: 86

Matches won by teams batting first: 35

Matches won by teams batting second: 50 (1 match ended in a tie with no winner)

Highest 1st innings score: 206/3 - Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2020

Lowest 1st innings score: 59 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017

Highest successful run chase: 203/8 - Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 155

Dubai International Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between RCB and CSK

Flooring us all with true grit. 🔥



Sam 'Chutti Kuzhandhai' Curran ku #WhistlePodu. #Yellove pic.twitter.com/7noz6KzlRY — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) October 24, 2020

The sun will shine brightly during this afternoon game in Dubai. The temperature is expected to be 33 degrees Celsius, while the humidity levels will be around 39%.