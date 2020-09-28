IPL 2020: Dubai International Stadium pitch report ahead of RCB vs MI

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered an embarrassing loss at the hands of IPL 2014 runners-up Kings XI Punjab in their previous game. The Virat Kohli-led franchise will be keen to get back to winning ways when they meet defending champions Mumbai Indians in match 10 of IPL 2020.

This match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium. It is noteworthy that the two franchises had battled on this ground in IPL 2014. On that occasion, Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by seven wickets.

Speaking of Mumbai's performance in IPL 2020 so far, Rohit Sharma's men lost to Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener, but they recorded a convincing victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match. Thus, the 4-time winners have momentum on their side heading into the match against RCB.

Here's a look at Dubai International Stadium's pitch report and weather conditions for tonight's IPL 2020 game.

RCB vs MI Pitch Report

The Dubai International Stadium hosted the fixture between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore, where KL Rahul tormented the RCB pace bowling attack. In the next match in Dubai, Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs.

Looking at the last two results, both captains will look to bat first after winning the toss. Batting in the second innings has been a challenging task at the Dubai International Stadium. The fast bowlers have achieved much success in the second innings on this ground.

Here are some important numbers that you need to know from the T20 games played here previously.

T20 Matches Played: 71

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 26

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 44 (1 Match ended in a tie)

Highest 1st innings Score: 206/3 - Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2020

Lowest 1st Innings Score: 59 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017

Highest Successful Run Chase: 203/8 - Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, 2016

Average 1st Innings Score: 150

Dubai International Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between RCB and MI

There is zero possibility of rain in Dubai during the match. The skies will stay clear, with the temperature expected to be around 37 degrees Celsius, meaning that the fans will get to witness another thrilling encounter in IPL 2020.