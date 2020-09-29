IPL 2020: Dubai International Stadium pitch report ahead of RR vs KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders looked rusty in their IPL 2020 season opener against Mumbai Indians. Still, the two-time champs recovered from that loss and recorded a convincing victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next match.

The Dinesh Karthik-led outfit will go head to head with Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020 on Wednesday. The Royals registered two wins in Sharjah, but their next match will occur at the Dubai International Stadium.

Dubai hosted the thrilling encounter between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians on Monday. The match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Stadium had also ended in a tie.

With both Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals having the momentum by their side, their upcoming IPL 2020 clash promises to be a nail-biting encounter. Here's a look at the Dubai International Stadium's pitch report and weather conditions for the game.

RR vs KKR Pitch Report

As mentioned ahead, two IPL 2020 fixtures have culminated in a tie at the Dubai International Stadium so far. In the game between MI and RCB, both sides crossed the 200-runs landmark. The spinners and fast bowlers have got little assistance from the wicket.

While the pitch is not a batting paradise like Sharjah, the batsmen can play extravagant shots after settling down. Ishan Kishan, AB de Villiers, Kieron Pollard, Devdutt Padikkal, and Aaron Finch scored a half-century in the previous game at the Dubai International Stadium.

Bowlers Washington Sundar and Krunal Pandya gave away only 35 runs in their seven overs, highlighting that the pitch is of a balanced nature.

Advertisement

Here are some significant numbers from the previous T20 games played in Dubai.

T20 Matches Played: 72

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 27

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 44 (1 Match ended in a tie with no winner)

Highest 1st innings Score: 206/3 - Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2020

Lowest 1st Innings Score: 59 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017

Highest Successful Run Chase: 203/8 - Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, 2016

Average 1st Innings Score: 151

Check out the IPL 2020 schedule here

Dubai International Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between RR and KKR

The temperature is expected to be 33 degrees Celsius during the match time in Dubai. The sky will stay clear, with a 0% chance of rain on Wednesday.