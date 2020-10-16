IPL 2020: Dubai International Stadium pitch report ahead of RR vs RCB

The Rajasthan Royals kickstarted their IPL 2020 campaign with two magnificent victories in Sharjah. However, in their last six games, the inaugural IPL winners have registered only one win.

The Steve Smith-led franchise will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their ninth game of IPL 2020. RCB had won five of their first seven matches, but they made some glaring errors in their last fixture against Kings XI Punjab.

The team management have surprisingly demoted AB de Villiers to the number six spot. RCB will aim to rectify their mistakes and return to winning ways once again. This afternoon fixture will occur at the Dubai International Stadium, the same venue where RR lost their last game against the Delhi Capitals.

Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for match 33 of the Dream 11 IPL 2020.

RR vs RCB pitch report

The pitch in Dubai has been equally helpful to both the batsmen and the bowlers. It is difficult to attack from ball one at this venue, but the batsmen have dominated the bowlers after spending some time in the middle. Anything between 160-170 runs will be a par score at the Dubai International Stadium.

In the last match, the Delhi Capitals successfully defended a target of 162 runs against the Rajasthan Royals. Here are some significant numbers that you need to know from the previous T20 games played here.

T20 matches played: 81

Advertisement

Matches won by teams batting first: 34

Matches won by teams batting second: 46 (1 match ended in a tie with no winner)

Highest 1st innings score: 206/3 - Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2020

Lowest 1st innings score: 59 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017

Highest successful run chase: 203/8 - Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 155

Check out the IPL 2020 schedule here

Dubai International Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between RR and RCB

The sun will shine bright during the RR vs RCB match in Dubai. The temperature will loom at around 33 degrees Celsius.