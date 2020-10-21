IPL 2020: Dubai International Stadium pitch report ahead of RR vs SRH

After losing their last three games of IPL 2020, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have put themselves in an uncomfortable situation heading into the business end of the tournament.

The Hyderabad-based franchise need to win all of their remaining games to secure a playoff berth. They play the Rajasthan Royals in their next fixture.

The Royals had defeated the IPL 2016 champions by five wickets when the two franchises clashed in Dubai earlier this season. Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia were the heroes in that particular encounter, powering the inaugural IPL winners to a memorable win with an unbeaten 85-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

In their last two matches, SRH have suffered close losses against the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders. However, the four-day break would have had a positive impact on the side's players and they are likely to be fresher for this game.

Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for this IPL 2020 fixture.

RR vs SRH pitch report

There have been many close encounters at the Dubai International Stadium in IPL 2020 so far. In the last match played here, the Kings XI Punjab defeated the Delhi Capitals by five wickets.

Shikhar Dhawan scored a brilliant hundred in that match, while Nicholas Pooran hit a quickfire fifty. The fast bowlers and the spinners were equally successful with the ball that night.

Here are some significant numbers that you need to know from the previous T20 matches played in Dubai.

T20 matches played: 84

Matches won by teams batting first: 34

Matches won by teams batting second: 49 (1 match ended in a tie with no winner)

Highest 1st innings score: 206/3 - Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2020

Lowest 1st innings score: 59 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017

Highest successful run chase: 203/8 - Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 156

Dubai International Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between RR and SRH

The skies will remain clear for this IPL 2020 game in Dubai. The temperature will stay around 30 degrees Celsius, while the humidity levels are expected to be around 52%.