IPL 2020: Dubai International Stadium pitch report ahead of SRH vs KXIP

After a disappointing performance against the Mumbai Indians at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to return to the winning ways when they lock horns with Kings XI Punjab in their next IPL 2020 match.

SRH have only won two of their five fixtures in IPL 2020 so far. Even though they suffered a loss in their last game, the Orange Army go into the game as favorites to win.

Their rivals Kings XI Punjab have only registered one win in five games. They are at the bottom of the points table, having suffered a hat-trick of defeats in their previous three encounters.

SRH have beaten KXIP in ten out of the 14 matches between the two franchises. Their first meeting in IPL 2020 will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for this fixture.

SRH vs KXIP pitch report

The pitch at the Dubai International Stadium has supported batsmen and spin bowlers.

In the last game played here, the Delhi Capitals beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs. Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, and Marcus Stoinis owned the RCB bowlers in that contest.

The spinners on both teams enjoyed bowling on this ground and DC's left-arm spinner Axar Patel won the Man of the Match award.

Here are some vital stats that you need to know from the last T20 games played in Dubai.

T20 matches played: 76

Matches won by teams batting first: 30

Matches won by teams batting second: 45 (1 Match ended in a tie with no winner)

Highest 1st innings score: 206/3 - Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2020

Lowest 1st innings score: 59 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017

Highest successful run chase: 203/8 - Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, 2016

Average 1st innings score: 154

Dubai International Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between SRH and KXIP

The temperature will stay at around 32 degrees Celsius during the match in Dubai. The humidity levels will be at 64%, meaning that the conditions will test the players' stamina levels.