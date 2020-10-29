IPL 2020: 'Eoin Morgan cannot be the last batsman in the batting lineup' - Aakash Chopra previews KKR's clash against CSK

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan needs to lead from the front by batting up the order for the franchise.

He made this observation while previewing the clash between the two-time IPL champions against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra started by pointing out that KKR seemed to be in a spot of bother with the drastic swings in their performances.

"KKR lost their last match after winning the match prior to that convicingly. But with the fluctuations that are happening, the extreme highs and lows, then you start wondering what needs to be done."

The renowned commentator observed that KKR could face a selection dilemma if Andre Russell is fit for tonight's encounter.

"They played Morgan, Narine, Cummins and Ferguson as the four overseas players in the last match. If Andre Russell is fit for this match, whom will you play him for. I don't think KKR will have the answer for that but not playing Andre Russell will be a travesty."

Aakash Chopra highlighted the instability in the KKR batting order as a matter of concern.

"There is a slight upheavel going on in their batting order, sending anyone ahead and anyone down the order. I hope that gets settled."

He added that Eoin Morgan is playing too low in the KKR batting order and needs to take more responsibility by elevating himself.

"Morgan has to bat higher up the order. He is the captain and is in good form. He is sending everyone up the order and himself coming at the end. He cannot be the last batsman in the batting lineup, he has to be in latest by No.4. I am expecting Morgan to lead from the front."

The former KKR player pointed out that tonight's encounter is likely to be a close affair, with CSK capable of causing an upset.

"This should be a good contest because KKR have put their foot on a potential banana skin and CSK could be the team who can become everyone's party pooper."

Aakash Chopra on the player battle to look forward to in the KKR vs CSK encounter

Imran Tahir could prove to be the biggest threat to the KKR batting line-up [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra picked the contest between Eoin Morgan and Imran Tahir as the player battle to watch out for in the clash between KKR and CSK.

"Eoin Morgan vs Imran Tahir will be the player battle to watch out for. It will be a very good contest because Dubai is a huge ground."

He reasoned that MS Dhoni would prefer bowling Tahir rather than a left-arm spinner when Morgan comes to bat, with the South African leg-spinner looking forward to bamboozling the KKR captain with his googlies.

"I am assuming that Morgan will come to bat at No.4 and Dhoni will not give the ball to a left-arm spinner. So he will bring on Tahir who will bowl his googlies. Morgan plays spin well but it will be a test for him because he got out to Bishnoi's leg spin in the last match."

While looking forward to the contest, the 43-year-old picked Imran Tahir to come up trumps in the battle between the duo.

"I am looking forward to this contest but I feel Tahir will win this battle."

Aakash Chopra signed off by picking CSK as the likely victors in tonight's encounter, pointing out that KKR had fallen off the radar a little bit.

"I am going with Chennai although I want Kolkata to win to make the top four battle interesting. But I am getting the feeling that Kolkata is just losing steam."

A win for the Kolkata Knight Riders in today's match will help them leapfrog Kings XI Punjab, joining Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on 14 points in the IPL 2020 points table.

A negative result, on the other hand, could put a spanner on their hopes for a playoff spot and make their last match against the Rajasthan Royals a must-win encounter.