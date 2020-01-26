IPL 2020 Fantasy Team: Best pick from each side

These players will be hot picks

IPL 2020 is around the corner and the fans can't wait for the action to begin. As a tournament has caught the imaginations of millions of fans across the globe, owing to which it is one of the best T20 competitions in the world.

Few years back, in a bid to keep cricket fans engaged, the concept of fantasy cricket was rolled out. For the uninitiated, fantasy cricket is a sporting game where one can earn points on the basis of the performances of the players that they have selected. As simple as it may sound, fantasy cricket isn't as straightforward.

The selection of the playing XI can be extremely strenuous. There are various permutations and combinations that might affect your choices. The kind of pitch where the match is played, the quality of the opponents, the strength and weakness of a particular player, all these contribute to the jigsaw of team selection.

We will try and make things easier for you by naming one player from each team who can earn maximum points during the course of IPL 2020.

#8 Rajasthan Royals - Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)

Ben Stokes had a rather forgettable IPL 2019 where he failed to deliver both with the bat and ball. Stokes took just 6 wickets in 9 games leaking runs at a high economy of 11.22. His performance was even worse with the bat as he scored just 123 runs in 9 games at an average of 20.20.

However, the Englishman has been in sensational form since then. Stokes was instrumental in England's maiden World Cup title. With his all-round abilities, he can earn you points in batting as well as bowling department.

#7 Kings XI Punjab - KL Rahul

KL Rahul (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com/BCCI)

KL Rahul will have the additional responsibility of leading Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020. The Karnataka batsman made waves last season where he finished as the second highest run-getter of the tournament with 593 runs in 14 matches at an average of 53.90.

Rahul has been in staggering form for India of late and can be amongst the top run-getters of IPL 2020. Moreover, Rahul will play most of his matches at Mohali, a ground that is considered to a batting paradise as the ball comes nicely on the bat because of the even bounce off the pitch. Thus, he can be a perfect pick for your fantasy team.

