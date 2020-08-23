IPL 2020: Five players to watch out for who are yet to be capped by India

It's the big stars who often steal the limelight for their team's success in the IPL. But every team knows the importance of having a strong all-round squad where every member of the team contributes.

This is where the role of the lesser-known or the uncapped players becomes extremely crucial. Talented uncapped players, especially the ones yet to make their India debut, are a key component of any IPL side. The uncapped players also have an opportunity to impress the selectors by performing at the biggest stage and put their name in reckoning for national selectors.

Moreover, of late, IPL performances have become a major criterion for selection in India's limited-overs sides. We will look at 5 uncapped players on whom all eyes will be in IPL 2020.

#5 Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag made his IPL debut for Rajasthan Royals last season. The youngster is rated highly. He gave few signs of his talent in the IPL last year where he played a few gutsy innings for the Royals.

Parag also became the youngest player to score a fifty in the IPL. Parag, who was part of India's 2018 U19 World Cup-winning side, is also a more than useful bowler. The 18-year-old would be itching to prove his mettle in IPL 2020.

#4 Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal came into the limelight when he became the youngest player in the world to score a List A double hundred. He achieved this feat playing for Mumbai against Jharkhand in a Vijay Hazare trophy game in 2019. Later that year he was representing the India U19 team at the Under 19 World Cup in South Africa.

Even though the Indian team faltered in the finals, Jaiswal made a name for himself by being the top-scorer of the tournament. Jaiswal was bought at a jaw-dropping sum of 2.4 crore at the IPL auction by Rajasthan Royals. The youngster will want to make his debut IPL season memorable.

#3 Nitish Rana

Seldom has there been any doubt about Nitish Rana's pedigree as a batsman. Rana has proved time and again that he has the pedigree to succeed at the highest level. However, the problem has been consistency. Even though he has played some flashy knocks, Rana hasn't been able to do so consistently. He averages less than 30 which does not do justice to his talent. However, last season he fared better, scoring 344 runs at an average of 34.40.

Rana has also provided important breakthroughs with his part-time off-spin. The Delhi batsman would know that a strong season with KKR would bring him closer to a place in the national side.

#2 Shreyas Gopal

Shreyas Gopal has been Rajasthan Royals' go-to bowler since the time he joined the franchise in 2018. The move of giving Gopal a long run in the playing XI paid rich dividends for the Royals in the IPL.

While he bowled consistently well in 2018, he came into his own in 2019. The Karnataka leg-spinner took 20 wickets in 14 games at an average of 17.35. Shreyas has used his variations to good effect and has picked up wickets at crucial times for the Royals.

He contributed with the bat too playing some useful cameos down the order. The 26-year-old has never shied away from a challenge and will surely be a player to watch out for in IPL 2020.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has been exceptional for Mumbai Indians in the past two years. Yadav grabbed the opportunity of playing in the top-order for Mumbai Indians. The stylish right-hand batsman has looked extremely confident and has become the backbone of the Mumbai Indians star-studded batting line-up.

While he scored 512 runs in IPL 2018, Yadav scored 424 runs last year. Yadav's ability to pace his innings and shift gears at will can be crucial to his chances of making it to the Indian team. There are places in India's limited-overs sides that are up for grabs. A good IPL 2020 and Yadav would fancy his chances to be selected in the Indian team.