IPL 2020: Former BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit head explains the significance of Sportradar

IPL 2020 is all set to commence with an exciting clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

There will be several new things in IPL 2020, and one of them is the involvement of Sportradar. The international firm will use advanced data analytics and keep an eye on the betting markets to protect the league's integrity.

In an exclusive chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, former BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit's head Neeraj Kumar explained what role Sportradar would play in IPL 2020. The retired Delhi Police Commissioner also revealed that he had put forward this proposal when he was a part of the ACU.

Sportradar will observe the betting patterns in IPL 2020: Neeraj Kumar

When asked why the BCCI hired Sportradar for IPL 2020, a tournament where even media persons aren't allowed, Neeraj Kumar explained:

"The proposal to involve Sportradar was made when I was heading the ACU. They observe the betting patterns in the legal markets of all over the world. When they see fluctuations or unexpected changes in the patterns of betting or odds that are placed on teams or players, they get to know that something wrong has happened, and then they alert the agency."

Kumar was glad that even though the board did not accept the proposal then, they had roped in Sportradar for IPL 2020. Next, he talked about the bio-bubble and how any kind of communication would take place. He said:

"Bubble does not mean that communication cannot happen. There so many ways you can reach a player and a player can reach somebody. They are in a health bubble, so physical meetings are prevented, but nothing prevents them from being communicated with or them communicating others."

Neeraj Kumar concluded by saying that any player would think a thousand times before indulging in any corrupt activity during IPL 2020 because of the aforementioned arrangements.

