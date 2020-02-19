×
IPL 2020: Franchises reportedly wanting to play abroad in off-season, BCCI not heeding to request

Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 19 Feb 2020, 11:39 IST

Three franchises have shown interest in playing abroad
Three franchises have shown interest in playing abroad

What’s the story?

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, some of its stakeholders have come out in open to talk about a few anomalies the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) needs to pay heed to. The Indian board not allowing the IPL franchises to take part in overseas leagues is one of the concerns raised by team owners. Sources say that the franchises want to play abroad in the off-season, but the BCCI keeps avoiding the matter.

In case you didn’t know

The IPL franchises had participated in Champions League T20, but the tournament was scrapped in 2014 due to poor viewership and lack of sponsorships.

The heart of the matter

Sources close to TOI told the publication that it has been seven to eight years since the franchises are requesting the BCCI to let them play overseas.

“Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals - they’ve all shown interest in playing abroad during the off season. The BCCI refuses to even take it up officially, despite the GC discussing it in the recent past,” TOI quoted its sources as saying.

As per another source, there is no such rule that can bar IPL franchises from playing outside India.

“As long as two or more IPL franchises are not playing between each other overseas, nothing stops them.”

What’s next?

If the BCCI allows the franchises to play abroad, it will help the tournament gain popularity outside India and the board itself will be able to make more money if the franchises become global brands.

Published 19 Feb 2020, 11:39 IST
IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians Rajasthan Royals
