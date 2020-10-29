IPL 2020: Happy to have finished the game, says Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians completed a famous win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 on Wednesday thanks to a brilliant innings from Suryakumar Yadav. The 30-year-old scored 79 runs off just 43 balls which included 10 fours and 3 sixes. This star-studded innings helped MI chase down the target of 165 comfortably with five wickets in hand and five balls to spare.

Suryakumar revealed that he was very glad that he could finish off the game for his side. He has indeed worked a lot on his game and has matured into a brilliant batsman. He also showed that he has a great temperament by staying unbeaten till the end in this crucial game.

"I was looking to finish the game. I was looking to learn what my game is. Happy to have finished it," Suryakumar Yadav said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

I have worked on my game during the lockdown: Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar played shots all over the dial during the match-winning knock and stated that he has worked hard on his game during the lockdown and it has played a huge part in improving his off-side game, adding that he used to love playing on the on-side before.

He spoke about how skipper Rohit Sharma and the team management had spoken to him before the tournament that he had to take more responsibility and take the game deep. He is glad that he has been able to achieve what was expected of him by the team.

"I have worked on my game during the lockdown. I used to love playing on the on-side before. Pleased to have finished the game. The team management and Rohit told me before the start of the tournament that you have played enough to take the game deep. I am glad I have been able to do it," Suryakumar Yadav said.

Mumbai Indians have almost made it to the playoffs and only a miracle can stop them from qualifying for the stage. They will now play against the Delhi Capitals next on 31st October at Dubai and will be looking to cement their place in the top two.