IPL 2020: Harry Gurney responds to Michael Vaughan’s opinion that Tom Banton should be withdrawn from IPL

Banton currently plays in the BBL and PSL

Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Harry Gurney has an answer to former England captain Michael Vaughan after he urged Tom Banton to skip this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL). Banton was snapped up by KKR for the upcoming season for his base price of ₹1 crore in the IPL 2020 auction.

Vaughan had asked the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to withdraw Banton from the IPL season so that he plays in the County Championship and from there on, can try his luck in the England Test team. Gurney gave his opinion on this, giving two options for Banton.

Gurney’s Twitter post read:

“Option A: Rub shoulders and train with Morgan, Narine, Russell and Cummins on a daily basis. And potentially play in front of 70,000. Option B: Nick off to a medium pacer on a green one in 8 degrees in front of a few hundred pensioners.”

Banton has enjoyed a great year in the shortest format of the game, helping Somerset win last year's T20 Blast, after which he earned an international cap and also cracked lucrative deals with the Big Bash League and Pakistan Super League.

Banton has played 12 first-class matches so far, averaging just over 27 and has not scored a century yet.