IPL 2020: 'Have I come here to become an IPL champion?': Robin Uthappa's inspiring message for his Rajasthan Royals teammates revealed

In a recent video of a Rajasthan Royals team-bonding session, Robin Uthappa had an inspiring message for his teammates ahead of the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League.

The 34-year-old batsman asked his teammates to believe in themselves and sort out the difference between simply playing IPL 2020 and wanting to win it. He told everyone to make the most of this opportunity to improve themselves, even those who might not get adequate game time.

The video has been uploaded on social media. In it, Robin Uthappa can be heard giving his teammates a pep talk. He highlighted the importance of questioning oneself when it comes to the main purpose of participating in the IPL.

Robin Uthappa said:

“Conviction and belief in what we want to achieve out of this tournament is extremely critical, and that starts today. So, we need to ask ourselves...‘Why am I here? What do I want to achieve out of this experience? Have I come here to just participate and experience what an IPL is? Or, have I come here to become an IPL champion?'"

Need to have each other’s backs throughout the IPL: Uthappa

Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural IPL in 2008

Robin Uthappa also urged the senior Indian players in the Royals camp to take care of those who won’t get to feature in all the matches this year. He said:

“So, we have to make sure as the Indian contingent that we look after the guys who are not playing. Be it making sure they get enough practice, be it making sure they feel good, you talk to them about it, and be it making sure that we encourage them. We have to look after each other here.”

Robin Uthappa opined that executing all the plans in a consistent manner will help instil belief and confidence in every player, which will, in turn, help Rajasthan Royals become IPL champions for the second time.

The 13th edition of the IPL will be played across three venues – Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah – in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It will begin on September 19, with the final scheduled for November 10.