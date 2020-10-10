Create
IPL 2020: 'Honestly, I have no answers,' KL Rahul speechless after shock defeat at the hands of KKR

KL Rahul was left absolutely speechless after his team KXIP suffered a shock defeat at the hands of KKR
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
Modified 10 Oct 2020, 21:33 IST
News
Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul was left speechless after his side slumped to yet another defeat in a game they should have easily won in IPL 2020. Chasing 165 runs to win, KXIP got off to a fantastic start as their openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal put up a stand of 115 runs for the first wicket.

Nicholas Pooran then joined Rahul and the duo looked to be taking KXIP home comfortably. But with 22 required of 18 balls, the game turned completely on its head. KXIP began losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually fell short by 2 runs. Rahul accepted that such loss of wickets in clusters would never help a team win the game.

"We started well, we got close, but honestly I have no answers. Just have to keep coming hard in the next seven and win a few. We weren't satisfied at any stage during the run-chase, you're only satisfied when you win. Me and Mayank started off well, but if you lose wickets in clusters at the end, it's hard to get over the line," KL Rahul said after the game.

The bowlers executed well and bowled to their plans: KL Rahul

KL Rahul was satisfied with the bowlers
KL Rahul was satisfied with the bowlers' efforts in restricting the KKR team to a total of 165

KL Rahul was satisfied with the way the KXIP bowlers bowled and executed their plans especially at the death overs. They did not let KKR batsmen get away with the run-scoring and restricted them to a total that was well within their reach.

The bowlers got early wickets in the powerplay and Rahul believes that is one of the main reasons why they were able to restrict KKR below 180.

"We bowled well, it's the first game on this new strip, but the bowlers adapted well by swinging the ball early and getting wickets in the powerplay, which is the only way to keep them below 180. Even in the death they did well to mix it up, trying to bowl bouncers and bluff the batsmen with wide yorkers. That's what we asked of them and they executed well," KL Rahul said.

KXIP will now play their next game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at Sharjah on 15th October.

Published 10 Oct 2020, 21:33 IST
IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab Kolkata Knight Riders KL Rahul Mayank Agarwal Cricket News Today IPL 2020 Teams & Players List KKR vs KXIP
