IPL 2020: I will always be grateful to Mumbai Indians but my loyalty is now with Rajasthan Royals, says Mayank Markande

Indian and Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Mayank Markande has stated that although his brief stint with Mumbai Indians brought him a lot of success, he is now looking forward to playing for the Rajasthan Royals.

Mayank Markande was the first player to be traded twice in the Indian Premier League (IPL) transfer window. He was first traded from Mumbai Indians to Delhi Capitals and from there to Rajasthan Royals.

Speaking to Times of India, he said:

“The stint with Mumbai Indians helped me a lot and I will always be grateful for it. But my loyalty is now with the Royals and I can’t wait to get started.”

Mayank Markande had a dream debut for the Mumbai Indians, picking up 3-23 against the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2018. Consistent performances led to an India A call-up and from there, he represented the Indian team in a T20I against Australia. However, he failed to impress as he finished with figures of 0-31 from his 4 overs.

With back-to-back T20 World Cups in 2021 and 2022, Markande is hopeful of a strong IPL 2020 for Rajasthan Royals as it will put him back in the reckoning for the Indian team.

The 22-year-old is looking forward to learning from star players like Steve Smith and Ben Stokes and is hopeful of making a significant contribution.

He said:

“I will work on my mental strength. I am lucky that I will share the dressing room with Steve Smith and Ben Stokes, and learn from them how to approach the game when the going gets tough.”

A leg-spinner should keep on attacking and picking up wickets: Mayank Markande

Mayank Markande believes that there may be times where leg-spinners get punished for runs. However, they must continue to pick up wickets as they are an attacking option for the skipper. He said:

“A leg spinner’s job is to take wickets, be it in the powerplays, or middle or slog overs. Sometimes, batsmen take you to the cleaners but a leggie must keep attacking and getting people out.”

Mayank Markande added that the pitches in the UAE will be slow and will, therefore, support the spinners.

The IPL 2020 season is set to begin from September 19th and will be played in UAE across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.