IPL 2020: I will continue to open the innings, but will keep all options open, says Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma stated that he will continue to open the innings for his side in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sharma opened the innings for MI throughout the IPL 2019 season and formed a successful combination at the top of the order with Quinton de Kock.

Sharma believes that he is most effective and destructive at the top of the order and has been at his best for India at that position. But he also said that he would be ready to bat at any other position if the team needs him to and has kept all options open.

"I think I opened throughout the IPL last year and will continue to do that even in this year. I keep all options open, whatever the team wants, I’m happy to do that. I enjoy batting at the top of the order, I’ve been doing that for a while, I really enjoy that," Rohit Sharma said in a virtual press conference.

"Even when I play for India, the message from my side to the management is that do no close any doors and keep all the options open, I’ll do that here as well," he further added.

We will look to continue the batting partnership at the top of the order: Mahela Jayawardene

Head coach Mahela Jayawardene said that MI would like to continue with the successful Sharma-De Kock combination.

Mumbai Indians bought the hard-hitting Chris Lynn in the IPL 2020 auction and it will be exciting to see where he fits in the batting order. While many believe that De Kock might have to make way for Lynn in the playing XI, Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene said that they would like to continue with the opening combination that gave them success in the IPL last year.

“Having options in the squad is always great. Lynn is obviously a great addition. Quinton has been phenomenal for us, his combination with Rohit has really worked. So why fix something when it’s not broken? So we’ll look to continue with that,” Jayawardene said.

The defending champions will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the Chennai Super Kings on 19th September at Abu Dhabi.