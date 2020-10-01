IPL 2020: 'If Rajasthan Royals can't use their resources properly, what is the point of playing so many bowlers?' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that Rajasthan Royals (RR) are playing too many bowlers in their playing XI, thereby not being able to utilise them efficiently and making the batting weak in the bargain.

He made this observation in a video shared on his YouTube channel, reviewing the Rajasthan-based franchise's massive defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in their IPL 2020 encounter yesterday.

Aakash Chopra mentioned that the Rajasthan Royals batting is overly dependent on their top three batsmen in Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson.

"Rajasthan Royals have a good top three in their batting lineup - Buttler, Smith and Samson. The next four are Uthappa, Parag, Tewatia and Tom Curran."

The reputed commentator reasoned that Robin Uthappa has not been in great touch, with Riyan Parag being relatively inexperienced at this level.

"Whatever happened at Sharjah, we praised Tewatia's innings but there are questions about Uthappa's form, Riyan Parag's experience and if Tewatia can do the same thing over and over again."

He added that the Rajasthan Royals cannot expect Rahul Tewatia to replicate the unbelievable knock he played against Kings XI Punjab in all encounters.

"If we see Rahul Tewatia's previous innings, he was struggling in the first half, he was absolutely incredible in the second half. But can you expect the same thing again and again."

Aakash Chopra opined that Rajasthan Royals should have played Yashasvi Jaiswal or David Miller in their playing XI, with the No.7 batting position too high for Tom Curran.

"Tom Curran is a good batsman but is he the guy at No.7 after that No.4 to No.6. I feel Rajasthan Royals batting is looking a little weak. I was asking them to play Yashasvi Jaiswal or David Miller in this match as well, although if they play Miller they will not be able to play Tom Curran."

A frustrating night for Rajasthan Royals, who have found their batting much less fluent than in the helpful conditions of Sharjah.



Balls-per-six this season for RR:



Match 1 - 7.2

Match 2 - 6.5

Match 3 - 25.5#IPL2020 #RRvKKR — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 30, 2020

Aakash Chopra on the bowling-heavy Rajasthan Royals line-up

Rahul Tewatia was given only one over by the Rajasthan Royals skipper

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Rahul Tewatia had bowled just a solitary over each in the last two matches played by Rajasthan Royals.

"What happens with so many bowlers is that Rahul Tewatia bowled only one over. He bowled one over in the last match as well."

He questioned the selection of so many bowlers in the playing XI, observing that they could not be utilised effectively.

"If you cannot use your resources properly, what is the point of playing so many bowlers? Tewatia even took a wicket in the one over he bowled but was stopped after that."

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that Rajasthan Royals would have to accommodate an additional batsman in their playing XI to lend balance to their team.

"Rajasthan Royals going ahead will have to figure out a way to play one more batsman."

Over confidence......

This is not sharjah

Fault is not of tewtiya



Miller should be given chance expect of tom curran

Or

Jd unadkat should be replaced by picking jaiswal bcoz u have already 5 bowlers and jaiswal can also bowl as a 6 th option .

In next match u should try anuj — Virendra Singh Shekhawat (@VSShekhawat17) September 30, 2020

The absence of Ben Stokes in IPL 2020 so far has impacted the balance of the Rajasthan Royals squad adversely. Although they did play an extra batsman in their first match, they have opted for an additional bowling option in the last two matches, making their middle order look extremely brittle.