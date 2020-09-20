IPL 2020: If you ask any Indian cricketer who the next big star will be, everyone will say Shubman Gill, says Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar believes that Shubman Gill has the potential to become India's next big star. The 71-year-old added that if you ask any other Indian player about who the country's next big star will be, they would all name the Kolkata Knight Riders youngster.

The former Indian skipper believes that if enough confidence is shown in the 21-year-old, he will reveal his true potential and score consistently for KKR.

Speaking on Sports Tak, Sunil Gavaskar said:

"If KKR show enough confidence in Shubman Gill and if you tell him that he will play every game and will open in every game, then he can show his potential. He has such class that if you ask any Indian cricketer who is the next star, everyone will say Shubman Gill. So this is a great opportunity for him to show why he can go on and become a big star for India."

KKR can prove to be very dangerous and win IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar

The 71-year-old also feels that KKR is a very dangerous team and can win IPL 2020

Sunil Gavaskar is also of the opinion that KKR have the right mix of youth and experience in their team. He feels that they have a great bowling attack, which is a very crucial component of successful teams.

Speaking of the Kolkata-based franchise's chances of winning IPL 2020, he said:

"KKR certainly have the players and also have a potent bowling attack. This team can prove to be really dangerous and can will IPL 2020. Even in 2014, when the first leg of the tournament was played in the UAE, KKR went on to win the tournament."

He added:

"Even this time around, they have a very balanced team and also have a lot of experience. Sunil Narine has just come off a winning campaign with the Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL. Thus there will be confidence in the side and they can be a really dangerous team."

KKR will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians on 23rd September at Abu Dhabi.