Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya became the first player to take a knee in IPL 2020, showing his support for the Black Lives Matter movement (BLM). He displayed this gesture after completing his half-century in the match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.

The all-rounder went on to score a 21-ball 60 during the game, propelling Mumbai Indians from 121 after 16 overs to a mammoth 195 at the end of the innings.

After the match, Hardik Pandya took to Twitter and Instagram to announce his solidarity for the BLM movement by posting a picture of him taking the knee and captioning it #BlackLivesMatter.

The gesture of taking a knee was first witnessed when the West Indies toured England earlier in the summer and had continued in other tournaments, including the Caribbean Premier League.

The absence of any conversation regarding the BLM movement during the IPL had upset West Indies and Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Jason Holder. He had also expressed his disappointment about the teams not taking a knee to show solidarity to the movement.

#BlackLivesMatter it’s really that simple ! — Kagiso Rabada (@KagisoRabada25) July 17, 2020

Hardik Pandya’s heroics came in a losing cause

Hardik Pandya's blitzkrieg, however, came in a losing cause as all-rounder Ben Stokes and wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson put up an unbeaten third-wicket partnership of 152 runs to chase down the target with 10 balls to spare.

Ben Stokes scored a brilliant century and ended up with 107 runs from 60 balls while Sanju Samson gave him good support with his knock of 54 runs from 31 balls.

IPL 2020 Standings

Despite the loss, Mumbai Indians continue to occupy the top spot in the IPL 2020 points table. They have three games remaining and will face the Royal Challengers Bangalore next on Wednesday.

