IPL 2020: 'Injuries have always kept me going,' says fit-again Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya has stated that he is in great shape ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), adding that greater things are in store for both him and his team.

Hardik Pandya had sustained a back injury during the India vs South Africa T20I series in October last year and has since been out of action.

The 26-year-old has been working on his fitness for the past 10 months and has learned to deal with his injuries in a positive way. He stated that injuries have never demotivated him and have only inspired him to work harder.

Hardik Pandya believes that all the hard work will pay off in IPL 2020. In a video posted on Mumbai Indians' official Instagram page, he said:

"No matter how far I go from the game, no matter how long I stay out, when I come back it has to be worth it. I have prepared really well and I think great things are coming ahead."

He continued:

"In my life, I have realised one thing that injuries would be with me. No one wants to get injured but I accept the fact that what I do, injuries will be part. Injuries have always kept me going, always kept me motivated. Actually it has taught me how much I have to put in hard work and the hard work has always increased and never decreased."

DY Patil T20 tournament gave me immense confidence: Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya had made a fantastic comeback to competitive cricket, scoring two centuries in the DY Patil T20 tournament

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya had made a fantastic comeback to competitive cricket through the DY Patil T20 tournament. While playing for Reliance, he scored two centuries and picked up a five-wicket haul.

The Mumbai Indians star believes that the tournament gave him immense confidence:

"Luckily I got one tournament, the DY Patil T20 where I played for Reliance and it gave me immense confidence to implement the kind of hard work that I had done over a period of time. It just felt good."

Hardik Pandya will be the player to watch out for from the Mumbai Indians camp in IPL 2020. The defending champions will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the Chennai Super Kings on 19th September at Abu Dhabi.