IPL 2020: Ishant Sharma ruled out of the rest of the tournament

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the remainder of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) with a 'left internal oblique muscle tear'.

The franchise confirmed the news today:

"Ishant Sharma experienced an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at a team training session on 7 October 2020 in Dubai. Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear."

The 32-year-old featured in only one game in IPL 2020, with the likes of Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel getting opportunities in his place. DC are comfortably poised at the second position in the points table, with 5 wins from 7 games.

DC stricken by injuries and withdrawals in IPL 2020

Rishabh Pant missed DC's previous IPL 2020 game

DC have been struck by injuries and withdrawals in IPL 2020. Leg-spinner Amit Mishra suffered a tendon injury to a fingerin his team's game against the Kolkata Knight Riders this year, and was also ruled out of the remainder of the tournament.

Chris Woakes and Jason Roy were initially part of the DC squad for IPL 2020 after the auctions, but both players withdrew from the competition and were replaced by Anrich Nortje and Daniel Sams respectively.

Even wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant suffered a injury during DC's recent match against the Rajasthan Royals, forcing the team to drop him and Shimron Hetmyer in favour of Ajinkya Rahane and Alex Carey.

Advertisement

Ishant is not the first Indian pacer to suffer a season-ending injury. Sunrisers Hyderabad spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar fell victim to a hip injury against the Chennai Super Kings, and the franchise replaced him with left-armer Yarra Prithvi Raj.

These are concerns not only for their respective IPL 2020 franchises but also for the Indian cricket team, who tour Australia early next year.