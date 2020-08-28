Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson was extremely happy to get back to playing cricket after a long time after the COVID-19 pandemic-induced break.

"Feels awesome, I think it has been almost five to six months, but really feels good to be back again. The training session was really good and we all were happy," Sanju Samson said in a video posted on Rajasthan Royals' official Instagram page.

The Rajasthan Royals completed their 7-day quarantine period and now are free to carry out their training session. Sanju Samson said that there were all smiles during the training sessions as everyone missed playing the game so much.

"I think we can see smiles on everyone's face because we all wanted to really come and play some cricket. So we are really happy that we have got an opportunity to play cricket again," he further added.

Sanju Samson's form will be crucial for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020

Sanju Samson is quite a versatile player and can bat either at the top of the order for the Rajasthan Royals or even in the middle order. After having a fantastic debut season in IPL 2013, Samson was tipped to be the true heir to the throne of MS Dhoni once he retires. But inconsistency plagued his chances to become India's next first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman. However, IPL 2020 brings new hope for Samson.

There is no doubt that Sanju Samson possesses exceptional talent and he would like to have a strong IPL 2020 season both with the bat and behind the stumps for RR. With MS Dhoni having announced his retirement from international cricket, it has become a three-horse race between KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Samson for the spot of India's next wicketkeeper-batsman in limited overs.

Thus Samson will be hopeful of a brilliant IPL 2020 for RR, which would push him up the pecking order as far as India's white-ball squad is concerned.