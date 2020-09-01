IPL 2020: It felt like I had been 'locked up in prison', says Anrich Nortje on compulsory quarantine

South African pacer Anrich Nortje has expressed his happiness at finally getting some practice on the ground after having spent much of his time quarantined in a hotel room.

Anrich Nortje did some easier exercises on the first day of training with the Delhi Capitals but believes that the training will get more intense in the days to come. He added that he feels great to be bowling after such a long time and is looking forward to playing for the Delhi-based franchise.

He was quoted as saying:

"It's good to be out and on the grass, and not on the balcony. I can't explain, but it feels like I've been locked up in prison for some days, so it's great to be outside."

He added:

"I tried to take it easy on the first day. It will be more intense slowly but surely over the next few days. But it was so great to be bowling in an actual square."

Looking forward to bowling with Kagiso Rabada: Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje is looking forward to bowling alongside Kagiso Rabada for the Delhi Capitals

Anrich Nortje was roped in as a replacement for Chris Woakes in the Delhi Capitals squad. The prospect of bowling alongside his fellow countryman Kagiso Rabada is incredibly exciting for him, and he has revealed that he is really looking forward to it.

The 26-year-old also believes that every team would want to have two out-and-out pace bowlers like the Delhi Capitals do. He said:

"I look forward to bowling with KG (Kagiso Rabada) when he gets here, and I hope that makes us a potent bowling side. We've definitely got the pace. It will be interesting to see how the wickets play, but I'm sure all captains would want a couple of quicks in their side to make their job a little bit easier."

The IPL 2020 season is set to begin from September 19th and will be played in the UAE across three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.