IPL 2020: It gives me a lot of pride to be captaining Delhi Capitals, says Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has stated that captaining a team of the Delhi Capitals' stature gives him a lot of pride. He had taken the responsibility of captaincy for the first time in 2018 when the franchise was called Delhi Daredevils, and Gautam Gambhir had stepped down from captaincy halfway through the tournament.

The 25-year-old has been impressive in his captaincy so far and was able to lead the Delhi Capitals to a third-place finish in IPL 2019, showing a lot of promise for the future.

Shreyas Iyer thanked BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and DC head coach Ricky Ponting for showing immense faith in him, adding that becoming a regular in India's white-ball side has given him even more belief and confidence in his abilities.

Shreyas Iyer was quoted as saying:

"I was comfortable last year too. I had two big minds in my team, Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting. They made my job easy. This time, having been consistent in the Indian team, it gives me a lot of pride and also responsibility as a player to be captaining such an amazing team. It has given me a sense of belief that I can really dominate at this position and also win everyone's hearts at the same time."

The experience of senior players matters a lot to me: Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer also stated that the experience of senior players like Shikhar Dhawan mattered a lot to him

The Delhi Capitals squad consists of many senior players like Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin. Although it may seem tough for a young captain to manage such senior players, Shreyas Iyer said that these players were very understanding towards him. He added that he could always go to them for help whenever he had a problem with anything:

"You know all of them, they are great team guys. They don't complain about anything. They never go against my decisions because they know I am a young captain and also, it's important to support me at the same time. Their experience really matters to me because I can go up to them and ask them for advice and opinion."

Shreyas Iyer's performance, both as a batsman and as a captain, will matter a lot if the Delhi Capitals are to boost their chances of winning their maiden IPL title.

The Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against Kings XI Punjab on 20th September at Dubai.