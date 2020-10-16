IPL 2020: 'It is the Universe Boss batting, how can I be nervous?' - Chris Gayle after KXIP's win over RCB

Kings XI Punjab batsman Chris Gayle has revealed that he was not at all nervous during the last over against Royal Challengers Bangalore, despite the game going down to the last ball.

The 41-year-old, who calls himself the 'Universe Boss', put on a stellar performance in his maiden IPL 2020 game and smashed a brilliant half-century.

The game got a little tight in the end when Chris Gayle was run-out on the penultimate ball. However, Nicholas Pooran smashed a last-ball six and ensured that there were no further hiccups, helping KXIP complete the double over RCB.

After the game, Chris Gayle cheekily stated that he has announced his availability for IPL 2021 through his brilliant innings against RCB:

"Not really. Come on man, it is the Universe Boss batting, how can I be nervous? I might give you a heart attack, I thought I had it in the bag but stranger things have happened in cricket. It was a good innings, first in IPL and now I can make myself available for 2021. I can get out of the bubble now and go."

Chris Gayle explains why he didn't open the batting for KXIP

Batting at No.3, Chris Gayle made a brilliant half-century and put his team in the driver's seat to beat RCB comfortably

Chris Gayle has been an opener for almost his entire career. However, he was given a different role by the KXIP team management, especially with KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal in top form.

Since both Rahul and Agarwal were in great form at the top of the order, KXIP did not want to disrupt the opening combination and, therefore, asked the Jamaican to bat at No.3.

Chris Gayle obliged and played a brilliant hand in his very first IPL 2020 innings. Speaking of his performance, he commented:

"The team asked me to do a job and I deliver, openers have been batting well and we didn't want to trouble that, Mayank and the captain have given us some good starts right through, the win was more important for the team."

KXIP will play their next game against the Mumbai Indians on 18th October at Dubai and will look to continue their winning momentum.