IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah compares Royal Challengers Bangalore’s new logo to his bowling action

Jasprit Bumrah

On Wednesday evening, IPL outfit Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) social media pages went blank, making everyone wonder if they were planning a revamp. And they did!

Early on Friday, a new crest of the team was unveiled with a caption, "New Decade, New RCB, New Logo."

Speaking on the launch of the new visual identity, Sanjeev Churiwala, Chairman of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said,

“The elements in the logo is a commitment to continuously entertain and engage with fans who are the force behind Royal Challengers Bangalore.”

While some of the fans liked the new logo, a few others found it meaningless and a waste of everyone’s suspense.

However, Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah has given a new angle to the logo with his quirky comment on the Instagram post in which RCB launched the logo.

Bumrah commented,

“Cool logo, looks like my bowling action as well."

Bumrah's comment on the post

The logo shows a lion standing upright with its front legs positioned in the same way you see Bumrah positioning his hands during his run-up.

Meanwhile, there seems to be more to RCB’s new campaign than just the change of their logo and it continues to build up surprise among their fans.

And the franchise would be hoping that a revamp off the field changes their luck on the field too.