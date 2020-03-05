IPL 2020: Jofra Archer has his 'fingers crossed' for an appearance this year

Jofra Archer is currently nursing an elbow injury he picked up during England's tour of South Africa

Jofra Archer had suffered an elbow injury owing to which the England and Wales Cricket Board had announced that he won't be taking any part in IPL 2020 and would also be missing England's tour of Sri Lanka. However, speedy recovery has made his chances of featuring for the Rajasthan Royals in the T20 extravaganza possible.

You can watch Jofra's full interview with us here: https://t.co/nt0CemkIk3 — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) March 5, 2020

After extending his contract with Sussex till the end of the 2022 season, Archer spoke about his injury and chances of playing in the IPL in a video chat on Sussex's website, stating how he had his 'fingers crossed' for an appearance in this year's edition of the cash-rich league.

“The elbow is fine, I haven’t felt it for the last few weeks now so I think it’s making good progress. I’m not targeting anything. I’ve played a lot of cricket so I don’t think I’ll forget how to play cricket even if I don’t do anything for the next couple of months," he further added.

In 21 games for the Jaipur-based franchise, Archer has taken 26 wickets at an economy of 7.52, which is more than acceptable in today's day and age. He is surely a vital weapon for the Royals and they are constantly monitoring the situation, hoping that he will be able to play for them this season.

The 2019-20 season has been an extremely long one for Archer -- first winning the World Cup, then competing in the Ashes, and then the away tour to New Zealand and South Africa (where he picked up the elbow injury).

Although not wanting to get injured, the 24-year-old pacer was pleased to have some time off the game and was able to reflect on whatever he had achieved as a cricketer.