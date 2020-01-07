IPL 2020: Key uncapped player for each franchise

Mohit Kalra FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 07, 2020

Jan 07, 2020 IST SHARE

Can R. Sai Kishore give a helping hand to Jaddu?

The Indian Premier League is the platform for the new generation of cricketers to get the attention of the fans and the selectors, which, later on, can lead to betterment in both the aspects - career growth as well as the paycheck. Over the years, many uncapped cricketers have accompanied their franchises to dizzying heights.

Players like Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and many more have converted their IPL opportunities into national call-ups and have been an integral part of the Indian Cricket Team for a period of time. Though some players fail to utilize the chances, at least they get the exposure of playing with greats of the game.

From the viewpoint of franchises, uncapped players help them acquire quality youngsters at a cheaper price on whom they can invest and nurture to turn into match-winners.

Let us have a look at the most significant uncapped player for each IPL team ahead of the 2020 season.

#1 R. Sai Kishore (Chennai Super Kings)

Enter caption

Sai Kishore is a Tamil Nadu cricketer who made his debut in the domestic circuit in 2017. He bowls left-arm spin and caught everyone's attention with his consistency in all forms of cricket. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20, the 23-year-old bowler finished as the leading wicket-taker with 20 scalps from 12 matches with a jaw-dropping economy rate of 4.64.

Chennai Super Kings acquired his services at the base price of INR 20 lakhs in this year's auction. CSK 's home conditions assist the spinners and considering Ravindra Jadeja as the lone Indian left-arm spinner in the setup, Sai Kishore might be a valuable asset to them. Though they have Mitchell Santner in the mix, having an Indian option in the tank is always a luxury taking into account the limit set on the overseas players.

1 / 8 NEXT