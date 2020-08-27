IPL 2020: KKR players indulge in hilarious quiz on Shahrukh Khan during quarantine

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is all set to commence on September 19th in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The IPL was moved overseas as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation in India.

All the teams have made their way to the UAE and are currently following the mandatory quarantine period in their team hotels. The team members, including the support staff will be undergoing three tests during their quarantine period after which they will be cleared to begin practice sessions.

As they undergo their quarantine protocol, IPL teams have continued to connect over virtual group chats to stay in touch. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) held a virtual group call consisting of a majority of their players and conducted a fun-filled quiz competition.

The quiz included questions related to their team co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) along with some questions that revolved around cricket.

KKR social media handles posted the link to the complete video on their website as their assistant coach Abhishek Nayar played the role of the quizmaster.

The quiz witnessed the Indian contingent of the KKR players involved and divided into 'Team Purple' and 'Team Gold' with the skipper Dinesh Karthik slotted in Team Purple.

It involved a lot of questions based around Shah Rukh Khan, with questions such as the name of SRK's bungalow in Mumbai, the name of the actress that has been cast the most times alongside SRK and five movies featuring SRK and Kajol, finding a mention.

After the scores were tied towards the end, a tiebreak question was put up. Abhishek Nayar asked the KKR players to name the opposition against whom Sunil Narine had taken a hat-trick.

Shubman Gill who answered first and clinched the quiz for Team Purple.

KKR will be aiming for their third IPL crown

The quarantine protocol is set to be over soon as the teams will undergo practice sessions, in their build-up to the 13th edition of the IPL.

Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL twice previously (in 2012 and 2014) and seem to boast a formidable roster in their ranks this time round too, meaning that they would fancy their chances of repeating their 2012 and 2014 heroics.