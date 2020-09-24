IPL 2020, KKR vs MI: Player Ratings

The 5th match of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) saw the Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Abu Dhabi, and Rohit Sharma's side registered a comprehensive 49-run win.

Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the show with the ball in hand for MI, while his KKR counterpart Pat Cummins conceded 49 runs in his 3 overs. The MI captain was adjudged the Man of the Match for his 80-run knock, while Suryakumar Yadav also excelled with the bat.

Here are the player ratings from the KKR vs MI IPL 2020 game.

IPL 2020, KKR vs MI: MI Player Ratings

Bumrah bowled a vintage spell in MI's second IPL 2020 game [PC: iplt20.com]

Rohit Sharma: 9/10

Rohit was the star of the show for MI with the bat as he scored 80 off just 54 balls. The MI captain hasn't been very prolific in the IPL of late, but his form will augur well for the team in this year's edition. His bowling changes were also very effective.

Quinton de Kock: 3/10

Advertisement

De Kock seemed to be in decent nick in the IPL 2020 season opener against CSK, but missed out today after skying a Shivam Mavi delivery. The wicket-keeper took a good catch to dismiss Sunil Narine, but he'll have to step up with the bat in hand.

Suryakumar Yadav: 7/10

Yadav played freely right from the outset, and struck 6 fours and 1 six on his way to 47 off 28 balls. The classy right-hander seems perfect for the No. 3 role, but an unfortunate run out cut short his promising innings against KKR.

Saurabh Tiwary: 6.5/10

Tiwary played a useful 21-run cameo, and seemed to be in good touch during his short stay at the crease. The left-hander mistimed a loft while trying to up the ante, and can't be faulted for his dismissal as it was in the best interest of the team.

Hardik Pandya: 6/10

Hardik did hit 2 fours and 1 six against KKR, but fell victim to a bizarre hit wicket after having scored just 18 runs. The all-rounder wasn't tasked to bowl as he is just recovering from a back injury, but he was excellent in the field as always.

Krunal Pandya: 5/10

Krunal didn't have much to do in this game, as he played just 3 balls and bowled only 1 over. He will come into his own in IPL 2020 when the pitches get slower and start to offer more turn, but he should look to contribute with the bat when called upon.

Kieron Pollard: 6.5/10

Pollard managed some doubles during the end of the MI innings, and he lived up to his reputation of needing a few balls to get settled. He rolled his arm over for 3 overs in this game, and managed to pick up the wicket of Nitish Rana while conceding just 21 runs.

James Pattinson: 7/10

Pattinson followed up his good performance against CSK with another economical spell, conceding just 25 runs in his 4 overs. The Aussie also picked up important the wickets of Sunil Narine and Pat Cummins.

Rahul Chahar: 7/10

Chahar bowled 4 overs against KKR despite there being not much turn on offer, and bamboozled England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan with a series of leg-breaks and googlies. The spinner has already established himself as the leader of the MI spin attack, and his influence will only increase as IPL 2020 wears on.

Trent Boult: 7/10

Boult had another good game as he registered figures of 2/30 in his 4 overs. The Kiwi has enjoyed himself as part of Rohit Sharma's 3-pacer IPL 2020 strategy, and is capable at all stages of the innings.

Jasprit Bumrah: 8/10

Pat Cummins may have dented Bumrah's figures by hitting him for 4 sixes in his final over, but the Indian spearhead was at his best against KKR. Breathing fire and scalping the wickets of Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell, the pacer was MI's standout bowler.