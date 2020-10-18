IPL 2020, KKR vs SRH: 3 closest encounters

Match 36 of Dream 11 IPL will see the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Both teams have a lot to play for with the victor moving up to fourth place on the IPL points table.

KKR and SRH have squared off 18 times in the past with the Kolkata franchise having the upper-hand. KKR have won 11 of these encounters while SRH has been victorious in the remaining seven.

Before the two former IPL champions renew their rivalry, here is a look back at three of their closest encounters in IPL history:

3. Qualifier 2, IPL 2018: SRH beat KKR by 14 runs

SRH beat KKR by 14 runs [Pc: iplt20.com]

Final Scores:

SRH: 174/7 (20 overs)

KKR: 160/9 (20 overs)

Put into bat, none of the SRH top-order batters got big scores as the Orange Army were left reeling at 124/5 after 17 overs. Rashid Khan's belligerent 34*(10) provided a late flourish, adding 36 runs from 11 balls for the 8th wicket. This proved to be the difference-maker in the end.

KKR was well poised at 93/2 at the halfway stage of the chase. Needing 82 from the last ten overs, Rashid Khan (19/3 in his four overs) returned to plague KKR once again. He dismissed Andre Russell and stifled the scoring to ensure that SRH secure a comeback victory by 14 runs to romp into the IPL finals.

Advertisement

2. Match 43, IPL 2014: KKR beat SRH by seven wickets (two balls remaining)

Toss up! [Pc: IPLT20.com]

Final Scores:

SRH: 142/8 (20 overs)

KKR: 146/3 (20 overs)

On a tricky wicket, SRH limped their way to 142/8 courtesy of a quickfire knock by David Warner (34 from 18). Umesh Yadav was the pick of the KKR bowlers with returns of 26/3 in his four overs.

KKR's chase was off to a disastrous start with Captain Gautam Gambhir (6 from 10) wrongly adjudged caught behind. Manish Pandey (35 from 32) and Robin Uthappa (40 from 33) steadied the ship and got the chase back on track. KKR found themselves at 60/2 after ten overs.

The equation got trickier with KKR needing 30 from 18 against SRH's potent bowling attack. Yusuf Pathan (39* from 28) and Ryan Ten Doeschate (25* from 15) accelerated at the end for KKR. Needing ten from the last over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Doeschate struck a six and a four to drive KKR home with two balls to spare.

Advertisement

1. Match 2, IPL 2019: KKR beat SRH by six wickets (two balls remaining)

Unstoppable [Pc: IPLT20.com]

Final Scores:

SRH: 181/3 (20 overs)

KKR: 183/4 (20 overs)

This is the first match that David Warner (85 from 53) and Jonny Bairstow (39 from 35) batted together. The opening duo put on 118 in 73 balls to provide SRH with a powerful start. Vijay Shankar (40* from 24) provided acceleration towards the end to propel SRH to a daunting 181/3 in their 20 overs.

Despite opener Nitish Rana (68 from 47) putting up a fight, SRH seemed to be in control. KKR needed 53 from the last three overs when Superman Andre Russell (49* from 19) took centre-stage.

The Jamaican smashed four fours and as many sixes as SRH's renowned bowling attack was torn apart at the death:

Advertisement

18th over: 19 runs

19th over: 21 runs

20th over: 14 runs (two balls to spare)

Andre Russell converted a losing situation into a facile victory.

With the race for the IPL 2020's playoff spots heating up, the two teams will be hoping to secure two crucial points when they face off later today.