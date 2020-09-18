IPL 2020: KL Rahul can go on to become the vice-captain of the Indian team, says Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar believes that a good IPL season as a skipper could give KL Rahul a chance to become team India's future vice-captain.

KL Rahul will be leading Kings XI Punjab for the first time in the 13th edition of the IPL and will be looking to create an instant impact. He will also be keen to prove that he can score heaps of runs even with the extra responsibility of captaincy.

Discussing KL Rahul on Sports Tak, Sunil Gavaskar said:

"There is a great chance for KL Rahul to show that he can score runs when given the responsibility. Secondly, he can show that he is capable of captaining a side and how he moulds his team and extracts effort. If he does that well he can even go on to become the vice-captain of the Indian team."

He added:

"There are still players in the Indian team like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane. But going forward, he can be an option for the selection committee and can also become India's future captain. So this can be a huge tournament for KL Rahul as a skipper."

There won't be much pressure on Ravi Bishnoi to perform in IPL 2020 in UAE: Sunil Gavaskar

The 71-year-old also believes that Ravi Bishnoi will not be under pressure in IPL 2020

Sunil Gavaskar also spoke about Ravi Bishnoi, stating that if he plays in the early part of IPL 2020, there won't be much pressure on him to perform.

The 71-year-old is also of the opinion that the leading wicket-taker of the 2020 U19 World Cup can be an X-factor for KXIP. He said:

"I will pick India U19 player Ravi Bishnoi and give him a chance in my XI at the beginning of the tournament. Because in the UAE, there will not be much of pressure on him. There won't be that many expectations from him. If you play a young player towards the business end of the tournament, the pressure increases because there are expectations from that player. So he can get experience and can get rid of nervousness."

Kings XI Punjab will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the Delhi Capitals on 20th September at Dubai.