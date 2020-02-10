IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) appoint James Foster as fielding coach

James Foster played seven Tests, 11 ODIs and five T20Is for England

Former England wicketkeeper James Foster was appointed as the fielding coach of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders today. Foster was the head coach of Khulna Tigers for the 2019-20 season, a franchise of Bangladesh Premier League and will now take over the reins of a talented KKR squad. He also worked as the assistant coach of the Vancouver Knights who won the inaugural Canada Global T20 League last year.

Foster will join head coach Brendon McCullum, bowling coach Kyle Mills as well as chief mentor David Hussey to complete a star-studded support staff in the lead up to IPL 2020.

In his early days, Foster was tipped to succeed Alec Stewart behind the stumps for England, however, he couldn't replicate his county form at the highest level, getting in and out of the squad. He played seven Tests, 11 ODIs and five T20Is for England, accumulating a combined total of 304 runs, 33 catches, and 11 stumpings.

Foster returned to play his only five T20Is during the ICC T20 World Cup in 2009, however, his form let him down again as he was replaced by the likes of Chris Read and Paul Nixon early on in his career followed by Geraint Jones and Matt Prior later. He went on to captain his county side, Essex, in 2010.