IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders stick to their strength and reap rich dividends

Coming into their game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were considered slightly weaker, given their rather thin Indian bowling unit.

However, they finally got it right against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Their effort to bolster the bowling, especially after being blanked in their first game against the Mumbai Indians, paid off rich dividends.

After losing the toss, it was perhaps a little too ambitious to start with Sunil Narine. However, considering the slowness of the track and accuracy level of Narine, KKR opened with him as their strike bowler.

As expected from a professional side, KKR then tossed the ball to Pat Cummins to bowl the second over. He was one of the most expensive buys for the team at the auction, and so, overlooking his previous bad performance was only logical.

And, the team did exactly that. Cummins repaid the faith invested in him by removing SRH opener Jonny Bairstow early on in the innings. The Australian pacer's good show meant that the pressure was off the Indian pacers.

The likes of Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti were also introduced into the attack in the middle overs, just when the SRH batsmen were reeling under pressure. Basically, KKR did the right thing by starting their proceedings with their best bowlers.

KKR's spinners wear a strong look

Even an out of form Kuldeep Yadav, who hasn’t looked in the best of form, was adjusted into the attack and then the introduction of Varun Chakravarthy formed the perfect foil for the team.

While treating Narine as an all-rounder, KKR have developed a sixth bowling option with three spinners – including Kuldeep and Chakravarthy.

Rewind into the previous game against Mumbai Indians, KKR started their proceedings with Indian fast bowlers in Sandeep Warrier and Mavi, allowing the opponent to settle down nicely.

By the time Cummins came into bowl, he was hammered around the park like a club bowler. The Australian fast bowler gave away 49 runs from his three overs and his captain didn’t have the courage to bowl him the fourth.

Against the Sunrisers, however, Cummins conceded only 19 runs from his quota of four overs with a wicket. So, the moral of the story from KKR's strategy is to stick to your strengths first and keep away from committing the same mistake repeatedly.