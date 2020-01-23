IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders SWOT analysis

Dinesh Karthik will be captaining the KKR side for the third season

The third most successful IPL team after Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders have had many ups and downs over the years. Their most successful period was under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir, where they won two IPL titles - in 2012 and 2014.

A new era in KKR's history was ushered in when Dinesh Karthik took over the captaincy in 2018 after Gambhir left for Delhi Daredevils. Although they failed to qualify for the playoffs last season, KKR will be confident of doing so this season with some excellent additions to their side.

Here's a SWOT analysis of the team:

Strengths

Stellar batting line-up

Tom Banton

Although KKR let go of the hard-hitting Chris Lynn to MI, they have managed to sign young England sensation Tom Banton for just INR 1 crore, which seems to be a bargain considering the way he has exploded for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League. If Banton and Sunil Narine open the batting, the KKR fans would be expecting fireworks, especially in the powerplay.

KKR also have a strong middle order core consisting of Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill and the experience of Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik. Andre Russell's explosive hitting in the end could help KKR post daunting totals frequently.

Quality pace bowling

Pat Cummins

KKR made Pat Cummins the most expensive IPL player this year and the second most expensive player ever by snapping him up for INR 15.5 crore. The Australian speedster would spearhead a bowling attack consisting of young Indian pacers like Prasidh Krishna, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and also Kiwi quick Lockie Ferguson.

This promises to be a mouth-watering prospect and if they find the right rhythm, the group of fast bowlers would be able to hunt in packs.

