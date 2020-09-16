IPL 2020: KXIP's predicted playing XI

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) traded away Ravichandran Ashwin and named KL Rahul as the captain for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), and this was just one in a long list of personnel changes.

KXIP shelled out big bucks to acquire the services of Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell in the IPL auction, and also roped in a number of Karnataka players through trades. Under the guidance of captain Rahul and coach Anil Kumble, the team could go far despite not looking too strong on paper.

KXIP's predicted playing XI for IPL 2020

Note: All players from England and Australia have been assumed to be available, with no official word yet regarding their participation in the first few games of IPL 2020.

Openers: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (c & wk)

Chris Gayle and KL Rahul form a fearsome opening partnership

After a lot of critics claimed that he was past his prime, Chris Gayle made it a point to prove to the world that he still has a lot left in the tank with his performances in IPL 2019. The West Indian opener turned back the clock with some incredible innings, and is set to continue in the same vein in IPL 2020.

Partnering him at the top of the order will be KXIP captain KL Rahul, who will not only be the leader of the side but will also have to don the wicket-keeping gloves. It remains to be seen how his game adapts to the responsibility, but the Karnataka man has been tipped by experts to have the best IPL season of his career so far.

The presence of these two IPL batting greats means that Indian Test opener Mayank Agarwal may not get to bat at his preferred role.