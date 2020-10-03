IPL 2020, KXIP vs CSK: Preview, Probable XI, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and pitch report

Chennai Super Kings have made one of their worst starts in IPL history as they have only managed to win one of their first four matches in IPL 2020. Their next opponents, Kings XI Punjab, also have the same win record but one should note that the Mohali-based franchise lost two very close matches.

CSK beat the Mumbai Indians by five wickets in Abu Dhabi but lost to Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the succeeding games.

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab lost to the Delhi Capitals in a Super Over but they bounced back with a brilliant performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore. A Rahul Tewatia special denied them a victory versus the Rajasthan Royals whereas the Mumbai Indians outplayed in their previous match.

Both the teams do not have much momentum by their side heading into this clash. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in Match 18 of IPL 2020.

IPL 2020, KXIP vs CSK match details

Date: 4th October 2020 (Sunday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dubai will stay around 33 degrees Celsius during the match time. There are zero chances of rain.

Advertisement

Pitch Report

Fans have witnessed multiple high-scoring matches at the Dubai International Stadium. The batsmen have struggled to get going in the first phase of the innings but after playing a few deliveries, they have dominated the bowlers here. Spin bowlers have done well in this venue in IPL 2020.

Predicted XIs

Kings XI Punjab

James Neesham will likely face the axe after a below-par performance against the Mumbai Indians. Mujeeb Ur Rahman is the number one candidate to take his place. Apart from that, there should be no changes in the KXIP line-up.

Predicted XI: KL Rahul (C and WK), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Krishanappa Gowtham, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.

Chennai Super Kings

The Chennai Super Kings fielded their best possible XI in the last IPL match. Imran Tahir deserves a place in the XI but Chennai will have to drop Shane Watson for his inclusion. Since MS Dhoni has backed Watson, it is unlikely that the Aussie all-rounder will be benched.

Predicted XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C and WK), Kedar Jadhav, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, DJ Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Shardul Thakur.

IPL 2020, KXIP vs CSK Match Prediction

Kings XI Punjab had an off day against the Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings' top order has not fired in unison yet. Comparing the performance of the two teams so far in IPL 2020, KXIP should beat CSK in this match.

Advertisement

IPL 2020, KXIP vs CSK TV and live-streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP