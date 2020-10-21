IPL 2020, KXIP vs DC: 3 players who flopped | 20 October

In a continuation of their impressive giant-killing spree, the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) defeated the Delhi Capitals (DC) to move up to the fifth spot on the IPL 2020 points table.

Batting first in Dubai, DC managed 164/5 - a total that would not give KXIP too much trouble on a wicket which became slightly easier to score on in the second half.

That they crossed 160 was because of the single-handed efforts of Shikhar Dhawan, who notched up his second IPL ton on the trot. While he carried his bat, nobody around him was a strong support, as all of Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis failed in their expected roles.

While KXIP were rattled due to the early loss of KL Rahul - a rare sight this tournament, regardless of the result - they chased the target down with an over to spare.

The lion's share of that came from their four foreign players - Gayle, Neesham and Maxwell all chipped in with the bat, while it was Nicholas Pooran's quickfire 50 that set up the chase. After running out Mayank in a horrible mix-up, and nearly losing his wicket in another, Pooran held his nerve to deliver KXIP.

DC chose to rest star bowler Anrich Nortje, as they brought in Australian left-arm pacer Daniel Sams. Sams was unable to pick up wickets, which was something that Nortje had started to increasingly guarantee, as KXIP hurtled towards a win without ever looking under immense pressure.

Here are the top three flops from the KXIP vs DC IPL game.

#3 Mayank Agarwal (KXIP)

Mayank's innings was cut short by a terrible mix-up causing a run out. [PC: iplt20.com]

A rare name to feature in this section, Mayank Agarwal hardly had himself to blame for his dismissal. When Nicholas Pooran hit one just to the right of the bowler, he set off, and him being halfway down the pitch prompted Agarwal to consider the run - one that he would never be able to complete. He may also have injured himself in his fall at the other end.

The unfortunate run-out, however, ensured Agarwal's innings ended at a point where he had not been able to make an impact. In comparison to KXIP skipper Rahul, Agarwal was more subdued and took his time against the opening bowlers. His departure for 5 off 9 exposed the under-fire Maxwell, who luckily stood up when the team needed it.

#2 Marcus Stoinis (DC)

Stoinis let DC down in all three departments on the night. [PC: iplt20.com]

All-rounder Stoinis has had one of his best seasons in the IPL this year with DC. Breaking important partnerships with the ball, taking catches and saving runs in the field, Stoinis adds a lot of value to this DC team apart from his primary role as a middle-order aggressor.

With the bat, the Australian was a shade underwhelming as his 9 off 10 balls with no boundaries was ineffective at taking pressure off the centurion. With the ball, Stoinis was called upon for just one over that disappeared for 14, and was not asked to bowl again, especially with the match ending an over early. He also dropped an important chance in the field.

#1 Rishabh Pant (DC)

Rishabh Pant failed to impress on his return to the team. [PC: iplt20.com]

Coming back into the team after an injury layoff, Pant's aggressive nature was quite dearly missed. Ajinkya Rahane struggled to get DC off the blocks, while Alex Carey looked nowhere close to peak potential as a finisher as he nearly cost DC in chase against CSK. However, the young Indian wicket-keeper was unable to live up expectations in this game.

Despite usually bringing his A-game against the spinners, Pant was tied down by the KXIP tweakers. All he could manage was a 20-ball 14, and was dismissed trying to charge down and take on the economical Glenn Maxwell, who had another decent outing with the ball.

In the field, Pant made a relatively simple run-out chance look difficult with his stunts, and allowed Pooran to survive and win the game for KXIP.