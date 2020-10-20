IPL 2020, KXIP vs DC: Preview, Probable XI, Match Prediction, Live Streaming, Weather Forecast, and pitch report 

As we enter the business end of IPL 2020, teams have settled into their places as the tournament has worn on. The teams in the bottom half will want to up their game to improve their position at the earliest, and it is no different for the Kings XI Punjab, who are up against the Delhi Capitals today.

The Capitals have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the tournament losing only two of their nine games. They are comfortably perched at the top of the table with 14 points. A brilliant hundred from Shikhar Dhawan and breezy late cameo from Axar Patel saw them overcome the Chennai Super Kings in their previous match.

Punjab, on the contrary, seem to have finally found some momentum as they beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a straightforward-encounter-turned-last-ball-thriller. A victory here will give KXIP a whiff of hope of making the playoffs.

IPL 2020, SRH vs KKR Match Details

Date: 20th October (Tuesday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Weather Forecast

Currently there is no forecast of rain in Dubai. However, the temperatures are expected to be between 35 and 40 degree Celsius, making the game of cricket that much more difficult for the players in the middle.

Pitch Report

The pitches have drastically deteriorated into a fest for the bowlers, with the young spinners leaving a mark on the tournament so far. The team batting first are likely to have the advantage, given that the pitch would have been battered by the time the team batting goes out there.

Predicted XIs

Delhi Capitals

It is unlikely that DC will make too man changes to their side as Ponting would not want to disrupt the winning combination. However, there will be a slight spot of bother as, apart from Dhawan, the other batsmen failed to get going the last time around.

Another major concern will be the wicket-keeping for Delhi. With Pant sidelined with an injury, a lot will rest upon the shoulders of Alex Carey. However, the Australian wicket-keeper has failed in both games so far. Dhawan will be leading the charge with the bat while Stoinis, Rabada and Nortje are definite starters as well.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Kings XI Punjab

Punjab have done really well in their last two games, especially against Mumbai where the game dragged itself down to the second Super Over. Given their recent form, the team management will want to stick to the winning combination.

Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul and Mayank Agarwal will lead the charge with the bat. Nicholas Pooran will be expected to brew the storm in the middle of the late overs, while Mohammad Shami will be the man leading the bowling unit for Punjab. This could also be Glenn Maxwell's last chance to make a case for himself in the tournament.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP Match Prediction

Delhi Capitals will have an undue edge over their counterparts, considering the fact that they have left a trail of carnage everywhere they have been. The duo of Nortje and Rabada has made life miserable for batsmen in the tournament. Delhi will be favourites to win this game. However, one can expect Punjab to put up a resolute fight.

IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP